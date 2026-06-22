This Absurd $1,000 Steam Game Rewards Buyers With Nothing but a “Congratulations” Message

Every now and then, strange video games surface on popular gaming platform Steam and turn heads within the Steam community. Recently, PC gamers have noticed an absurd title on Steam called “Congratulations On Your Purchase” with a ludicrous $1000 price tag, making it one of the most expensive games in Steam’s history.

‘Congratulations On Your Purchase’ Lands on Steam With a Jaw-Dropping $999.99 Price

Even after Steam faced a €220 million lawsuit over its video game pricing practices, Gabe Newell’s platform continues to thrive in the midst of controversies. Now, a brand-new studio, “Minimum Viable Prestige,” has recently released its debut title, “Congratulations On Your Purchase,” on Steam, and the price may shock you.

While the Steam Next Fest 2026 demos are currently trending with the community, this bizarre game has everyone’s attention for a single reason. This new title is currently priced at a staggering $999.99, making it one of the most expensive titles available on Steam.

Interestingly, you don’t even get the gameplay of a $70 Steam title in Congratulations on Your Purchase. Instead, all you can do here is enter a palace, walk the red carpet surrounded by paparazzi, and leave your signature on the wall for those who come after. That’s it, and you are hit with a congratulatory message.

Image Credit: Steam

Image Credit: Minimum Viable Prestige

The official gameplay description on Steam is as follows: “There is no combat. There are no enemies. There are no quests, no skill trees, no loot boxes — well, there is one box, but it contains only the feeling of having arrived somewhere important. You will walk. You will look. You will leave something behind. That is all. That is everything!”

If you are wondering whether the game’s pricing was a genuine mistake by the Minimum Viable Prestige studio, the developers deliberately state that “the price is not a mistake. It is the point.” It is branded as a first-person luxury experience, something we have never heard before.

The developers have also added a separate note addressing the game’s astronomical price tag. According to the devs, the question of whether this experience is worth $999.99 is, philosophically speaking, unanswerable. It’s all about how worth is constructed, and price is arbitrary. It’s surprising to see a game with a $1000 price tag offer so little gameplay when indie titles like Meccha Chameleon are becoming viral sensations on Steam right now.

With Congratulations On Your Purchase aiming to cater to a specific group of rich gamers, the game is already exploding in popularity among common players. “I’ll wait for the next Steam Sale,” a fan wrote. While many gamers have started reporting the game on Steam, as everyone believes it is an insane money-grabbing experiment.

In addition, the developers have disclosed that they created the game’s artwork using generative AI image tools. Now, gamers claim that all the game’s descriptions on Steam are AI-generated as well. And that’s going to leave a mark on players, as gamers are strictly against the usage of AI-generated art in games, which was the case with Crimson Desert’s AI-generated assets.

At the moment, players don’t know whether Congratulations On Your Purchase is a social experiment or simply a joke. Only time will uncover the true colors of the game. That said, what do you think about the new $1000 game on Steam? Let us know in the comments below.