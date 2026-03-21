Crimson Desert Players Discover Suspiciously Odd “AI-Generated” Art Assets

Crimson Desert has had a mixed launch so far. Although the game has sold 2 million already and is seeing a healthy player count on all platforms, it has not been exempt from criticism, which has been due to the complex controls of the game and some issues with bugs and performance. Still, the game has been doing much better in comparison, but new info may bring its success to a halt. Many gamers have started pointing out weirdly created art pieces in Crimson Desert that the community has dubbed ‘too weird to not be AI’. So, is Crimson Desert using AI art pieces in the game or not? Find out here.

Crimson Desert’s ‘AI Assumed’ Art Pieces are Going Viral Among Players

Two users, Rex_Spy and Due-Perspective9206, have taken to Reddit, posting two art pieces from Crimson Desert, calling them the work of generative AI. One of the art pieces shows horses with five legs, while another shows two generic knights clashing their swords. Both of the art pieces reek of AI influence, but it is much clearer in the image shared by Rex_Spy. The art appears convoluted and mixes humans and horses together, while also showing horses with more than four legs.

Although Pearl Abyss has not made any comments about the game so far, the community is expecting a response soon. Using AI assets has always been a major red flag in the gaming industry, and even critically acclaimed games like Baldur’s Gate 3 and Clair Obscur Expedition 33 couldn’t fully escape criticism for using AI in some preliminary development.

Whether Pearl Abyss can escape criticism remains to be seen. They will definitely be pressured more in the coming days, and we can expect a response from them soon. In our opinion, the art pieces do look AI-generated, and that does raise concern about what other assets in the game have been made with AI in Crimson Desert.

So, what’s your thought on Crimson Desert’s speculated AI-generated art assets in the game? Let us know in the comments below.