Getting a Steam Controller Just Became Much Harder as Valve Pushes Orders Into 2027

The surprising success of Valve’s new Steam Controller is turning heads as it becomes one of the biggest hardware successes of the year. Just a few weeks after the launch, the Steam Controller demand has exploded so dramatically that Valve is now warning new buyers not to expect their purchase until sometime in 2027. This surge was followed by the rapid sellout during the Controller’s launch in May 2026.

Valve Extends Steam Controller Reservations Into 2027 After Massive Demand Surge

Valve has confirmed that the demand for the Steam Controller has exceeded what they had predicted, and it is now forcing the company to adjust how they manage the order availability. With the recent Steam Machine benchmark leaks, the hardware is expected to release soon, but the chances of pairing it up with the Steam Controller seem bleak.

In the official Steam announcement, Valve acknowledged the scale of the issue, stating, “When we launched Steam Controller last month, we quickly saw that initial demand exceeded our expectations“.

To manage the situation, Valve has implemented a reservation queue. The reservation page for the Steam Controller on its official website now categorizes the buyer queue into three windows: by September 2026, by December 2026, or sometime in 2027.

Image Credit: Valve

Valve further clarified its position, saying that, “We have no plans to stop making Steam Controller. But as we look at the current demand compared to how many we know we can make by the end of the year, we want to manage expectations as much as we can with regards to when folks can expect to receive their order.“

According to Valve, users who are joining the queue today are more likely to fall into the 2027 delivery group, especially in the high-demand regions.

The interesting part comes after you’re eligible for a purchase. Once a reservation becomes active, the customers will receive a purchase link and must complete the payment within 72 hours (3 days), or their position in the queue will be cancelled.

The key drivers behind the surge in Steam Controller demand are the dual trackpads, gyro controls, deep Steam input customization, and the smooth ecosystem with the Steam Machine. All of these features attract PC couch gamers and those with handheld-to-TV setups.

Among these, the gaming community seems to have some intense views. One such user claims bluntly that “Demand is high and supply is low.” Another exclaims that the reservation system feels very familiar to the Steam Deck rollout.

Despite all these delays, Valve explains that production is still ongoing and there are no plans for discontinuing the controller. While you’re here already, have a look at the best Steam Next Fest 2026 demos that you should play right now.