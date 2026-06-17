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Steam Machine Benchmark Leak Fuels Hype as Valve’s Console-PC Nears Launch

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SteamOS Benchmark Leaks Fuels Steam Machine Hype as Valve's Console-PC Nears Launch
Image Credit: Valve
In Short
  • A new Steam Machine benchmark has appeared on Geekbench.
  • The AMD Custom CPU 1772 scored 2334 single-core and 7316 multi-core points.
  • Running SteamOS hints at the Steam Machine coming closer to a launch.
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The Steam Machine was announced a few months ago, and its launch seems closer than expected. A fresh SteamOS benchmark leak has surfaced online, giving gamers a clear look at Valve’s upcoming console-like gaming PC. Under the code name Valve Fremont, the machine runs on SteamOS, which strongly suggests the company is now testing near-final hardware and software ahead of the release.

Steam Machine Benchmarks Spotted on Geekbench, Tested with SteamOS

The latest Geekbench 6.7.1 entries reveal a system named Valve Fremont, widely considered the codename for the upcoming Steam Machine. The benchmark was conducted using SteamOS, and it features an AMD Custom CPU 1772 with 6 cores and 12 threads running at 4.86 GHz.

According to the benchmark data, the machine achieved a core score of 2334 and a multi-core score of 7316. These results are quite similar to the previous numbers and therefore suggest that there is no dramatic change in CPU performance when shifting from Windows to SteamOS.

Valve Fremont SteamOS Benchmarks
Image Credit: Geekbench

The appearance of a Steam Machine benchmark on Geekbench is noteworthy because the earlier scores were tested on Windows. Seeing a Linux-based SteamOS indicates that software optimization is ongoing, and the Steam Machine is finally moving on to the final stretch before launch.

The benchmark breakdown also highlighted some impressive workloads. The AMD chip had strong results in PDF rendering, photo library processing, and ray-tracing related tasks. The multi-core workloads stood out particularly with 11,785 in asset compression and 14,508 in Clang compilation.

What makes this benchmark score interesting is that the processor delivers strong performance that exceeds the CPU capabilities of the current generation consoles. Although Valve has not officially announced a release date yet, the timing of this SteamOS benchmark has made the community speculate on the Steam Machine arriving soon in the summer of 2026. So while you wait for the beast to launch, try out the best Steam games you should play right now.

Among these speculations, the only big question that lingers is the pricing point of the machine. Valve is known for making games affordable, but looking at the hardware, it might launch at a steeper end.

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Portrait of Bipradeep Biswas
Bipradeep Biswas

A Computer Science graduate with a passion for gaming, currently specializing in Minecraft and popular Roblox games. Apart from games, he loves travelling, and binge-watching his favorite anime and sitcoms. He also loves solving Contexto and other daily puzzle games online.

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