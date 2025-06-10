Apple’s visionOS 26 Comes with Spatial Improvements for the Vision Pro

Apple may finally be able to redeem its Vision Pro headset, which lacked many essential features in its initial launch. The company has just revealed the new visionOS 26 at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). And it brings some much-needed upgrades for the $3,000 headset.

With visionOS 26, Apple is introducing spatial widgets. As the name suggests, it lets you place widgets in the augmented space, like home decoration. You can change their size, color, depth, and borders, then place them on a wall or stand. The widgets will remember their positions, so you don’t have to worry about them getting lost.

Vision Pro does not let you share experience with others, which was a major criticism of the headset. Apple is addressing this in visionOS 26 with shared spatial experiences. Now you can watch a movie or work on a 3D model with another Vision Pro user in the same room. It also works with FaceTime, so you can have a fun experience no matter whether your friend is far or near you.

Personas are also getting a huge makeover with visionOS 26. It uses industry-leading volumetric rendering and machine learning technology to create a more detailed persona of your face with ” striking expressivity and sharpness” and “remarkably accurate hair, lashes, and complexion.”

To offer a more immersive experience on Vision Pro, Apple is bringing a bunch of spatial features. Like spatial scenes, which look more realistic and add a depth effect to images. Then there’s spatial browsing, which lets you hide distracting elements in supported articles on Safari. Finally, you can enjoy “180-degree, 360-degree, and wide field-of-view content from Insta360, GoPro, and Canon.”

The visionOS 26 update also brings support for the PlayStation VR2 Sense controller for games. However, the biggest update in my eyes is the support for guests. You can add a guest user and save their details to share Vision Pro with them, without having to set it up time and time again.

Besides this, visionOS 26 also adds support for Image Playground, Look to Scroll, language support for more regions, unlock iPhone, and take calls while wearing the headset. The update should start rolling out sometime later this fall. So if you have a Vision Pro, then keep an eye out for the update.