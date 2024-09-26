The Last of Us Season 2 Trailer Out and It’ll Likely Be an Emotional Ride

It’s been a long time since the debut season of The Last of Us was released. The first season became a global hit instantaneously and got automatically renewed for a second season. If you are a fan of the game, you would know that the TLOU season 2 takes place after a five-year time skip period. Fans who follow only the TV show have been patiently waiting for a while to learn more about season 2, and HBO has finally released a trailer today.

If you aren’t aware, today is considered The Last of Us Day, as eleven years ago this day saw the first outbreak in the TLOU universe. To commemorate this day, HBO has finally unveiled the trailer for the most-awaited season 2 of The Last of Us. You can view the intense trailer here:

The profoundly moving trailer showcases the return of Joel and Ellie along with the introduction of the new cast of season 2, such as Kaitlyn Dever (Abby), Isabela Merced (Dina), Jeffrey Wright (Isaac Dixon), etc. Unlike the first season, the second season is going to have a major shift in its tone and get ready for an emotional ride.

As we already know, The Last of Us season 2 is slated to be released in 2025 (most probably in the first half of 2025, similar to the first season). So, let’s wait to see how the story of Joel and Ellie unfolds further in the second season. That said, let us know your thoughts about the trailer for TLOU season 2 in the comments below.