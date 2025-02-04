The Fantastic Four First Steps Trailer Is Here With First Look at Galactus

The wait is officially over. The Fantastic Four First Steps trailer has been released and even though the hype was real regarding this release since the teaser dropped by Marvel yesterday, I feel that the trailer has not lived up to what people were expecting from it. There are certain problems with it that we will discuss as we talk all about The Fantastic Four First Steps Trailer.

The trailer released by Marvel for The Fantastic Four First Steps is almost 2 minutes long and features the members of the first family. We get to see Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Things, Vanessa Kirby as Susan Storm, and Joseph Quinn as the Human Torch. We also get to see the first look at Galactus in a brief scene where he is looking over the Statue of Liberty.

However, if we talk about the VFX work done on the trailer, The Thing and H.E.R.B.I.E. look almost cartoonish.

Not just that, the shot featuring the space shuttle, the new Fantasti-Car as well and the Fantastic Four Tower all look like we are watching an animated movie. On top of that, we get a showcase of the powers of every single hero in the family, we did not get to see Mr.Fantastic use his powers which in itself was a bummer. Along with that, we did not see the Silver Surfer and the work done on Galactus has the same cartoony effect I just talked about.

Moreover, if you listen closely to the musical score of The Fantastic Four First Steps, the outro near the end sounds similar to the one we have heard in Spider-Man released in 2002. I don’t mean to offend anyone but the trailer does not seem to be tailored well and maybe, the next one will live up to what we expect from it. Till then, stay tuned with us for more updates!