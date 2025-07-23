Latest Marvel Rivals Update Finally Brings New Team-up Purely for Mcu Fans

Team-Up abilities in Marvel Rivals are its most impressive feature that sets it apart from any other hero shooters out there. These abilities, which are activated when specific characters are coupled, are highly influenced by Marvel comics’ rich lore and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

From the classic Mutant Team Up between Wolverine and Phoenix to Iron Man and Ultron’s explosive combos, Team-Ups capture legendary relationships and situations by combining strategy and storytelling. Whether it’s the comic-inspired Ragnarök Rebirth, which brings together Hela, Thor, and Loki, or the MCU-rooted Arcane Overload, which pairs Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch, these abilities enhance gameplay with new skills.

In its next update, Marvel Rivals will add another new Team-Up ability, called “First Steps,” which is directly inspired by a notable sequence from the upcoming MCU film Fantastic Four: First Steps, which hits theaters on July 25. This ability, starring Human Torch and The Thing, adds a spectacular sequence to the game, guaranteeing players a fiery, high-impact action that reflects the Fantastic Four’s might.

Marvel Rivals Adds New Fantastic Four Team-Up Ability Inspired By Upcoming MCU Film

The First Steps Team-Up ability is a dynamic Marvel Rivals team-up between two members of the Fantastic Four, Human Torch (Johnny Storm) and The Thing (Ben Grimm). Human Torch, a Duelist known for his flame-based attacks and agility, is the anchor hero, gaining 5% damage boost when paired with The Thing.

He lifts The Thing, a Vanguard tank, into the air and flies him around, right above the enemy team. The Thing is then dropped, unleashing a tremendous dive bomb slam that deals area-of-effect damage, and flings enemies up in the sky, thus creating a lasting seismic zone that prevents relocation.

This charged punch increases The Thing’s normally limited mobility, allowing him to start team fights from unexpected areas. For Johnny, this ability enhances his role as a mobile damage dealer by allowing him to relocate The Thing to target crucial enemies or objectives, while his damage boost ensures that his fiery tornadoes and ultimate strike harder.

The Thing, on the other hand, who is geared to soak damage and distract enemies, benefits from the aerial launch because it bypasses his slow movement and allows him to engage or disrupt opposing lines immediately. The slam and seismic zone complement his kit, which enhances his crowd control and tanking abilities.

So, will you be using this Team-Up at Clobberin’ Time, or rather avoid it like Ben does in the movie? Tell us in the comments!