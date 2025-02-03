Fantastic Four First Steps Teaser Trailer Out; Full Trailer Coming Out Tomorrow

The hype is real since the first trailer for Fantastic Four First Steps will be tomorrow. However, the way this was announced is unique in its way since Fantastic Four has pulled a Superman and has released a teaser for their upcoming trailer. So, with that being said, let’s take a look at the Fantastic Four Teaser to see what Marvel has in store for us.

With this X (Twitter) post, Marvel has reinforced the already-known fact of this movie being set in the 90’s. However, looking at the teaser itself, it does not reveal a lot. We neither get to see Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic or any other members of the family. All we get to see is a bunch of kids running up to a television store playing the Fantastic Four First Steps Logo with “Prepare For Launch” written all over it. Other than that, there was nothing much to see in the teaser for the Fantastic For First Steps trailer.

Even though the clip did not feature much, it has revealed the release time of the trailer. The Fantastic Four First Steps Trailer is set to launch on February 4, 2025, at 7:00 AM ET/4:00 AM PT in the United States and Canada Region.

However, if you are from a different region, let me tell you that if we convert this given time, then the trailer of Fantastic Four First Steps will premiere in the UK at 1:00 PM BST and 5:30 PM IST in India. So fans, gear up for the first look at the Fantastic Four tomorrow while I bring you every tiny detail of the upcoming trailer. So stay tuned!