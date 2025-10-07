Home > News > The Boys Season 5 Had Jensen Ackles Horrified While Filming a Scene

The Boys Season 5 Had Jensen Ackles Horrified While Filming a Scene

Shashank Shakya
Comments 0
Soldier Boy in The Boys
Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video (via Amazon MGM Studios)
In Short
  • Jensen Ackles walked out of a scene in The Boys Season 5 while filming.
  • According to him, when he saw what was happening in the scene, all he could say was "Oh My God" and then walked back out of the scene because he was not prepared for what he had just seen.
  • As of now, we don't have an exact release date for The Boys Season 5, but it is expected to be released sometime in mid-2026.

As all good things must come to an end, The Boys is also headed towards its 5th and final season. With filming now wrapped, fans are expecting to see a trailer for the upcoming season anytime now. However, before the trailer could come out, a brand new detail has emerged from The Boys star Jensen Ackles himself, where he admitted to being genuinely horrified as he walked in on a particular scene of The Boys Season 5. So, let’s take a look at what he had to say.

All Jensen Ackles Could Say was “Oh My God”

Jensen Ackles
Image Credit: MLM IMAGES Los Angeles / Shutterstock

Jensen Ackles recently appeared at Supernaturals Philadelphia, a fan convention for his beloved show. There, he spoke about his experience working on The Boys Season 5. He told the audience that while filming a particular scene, he walked in on the set as Soldier Boy, and all he could say was “Oh My God” and walked right out of the set, as he was not prepared for what he just saw. In his comment, Ackels said-

“I walk into the scene. Soldier Boy. And I turn the corner and I go, ‘Oh my god.’ That wasn’t my line, And I was supposed to stay there. But I hadn’t seen what was going on. We’d blocked it out. We rehearsed it. Things changed when the camera was rolling, and I hadn’t seen it. And I walked in and it was, ‘Dear God,’ and I just walked back out. And they were like, ‘Uh, cut?’ And I was like, ‘I’m sorry. I wasn’t prepared for that. And I don’t think anybody else will be either”

In every season of The Boys, there has been one scene that successfully traumatized the audience. By how Jensen Ackles has described his reaction, there is a chance that for The Boys Season 5, this scene could be the one.

Also Read: Did Gen V Season 2 Just Make Marie Stronger Than Homelander?

Since our beloved Soldier Boy refrained from going into further details about the specifics, we still have no idea what he walked into, and eventually, we will as well. So, let’s wait and see what happens in the upcoming season.

Shashank Shakya

Shashank Shakya is an entertainment writer at Beebom. He has completed his Bachelors (Honors) in English Literature and is a published author. Shashank boasts incomparable knowledge about the Marvel and DC universe, along with other branches of entertainment with substantial experience in the field of writing.

