James Gunn Has Found DCU’s Clayface in Tom Rhys Harries

James Gunn has been steadily assembling his new DC Universe piece by piece, and now, it looks like he’s locked in another piece of the puzzle, Clayface. A while ago, it came to light that a Clayface solo project was in the works, and fans were curious who’d take on the role of one of Batman’s most underrated yet iconic villains. Well, we finally have an answer. James Gunn himself has confirmed that Tom Rhys Harries will be stepping into the shoes of Clayface in the DCU. So, let’s break down everything we know so far about this casting.

Image Credit: Instagram (via tomrhysharries)

Recently, James Gunn took to X to make the exciting announcement. DC Studios has officially found its Clayface, and the role has gone to Tom Rhys Harries. According to Gunn, both he and Matt Reeves were blown away by Tom’s performance during auditions, and honestly, that’s saying something coming from two creative powerhouses. While Gunn didn’t give away much about how Clayface will factor into the DCU, he did tease that they cannot wait for us to witness this movie on the big screen.

“After a long and incredibly exhaustive search, we finally have our DCU Clayface in Tom Rhys Harries. Both Matt Reeves and I were just blown away by this guy, and can’t wait for you to see this film, directed by James Watkins and written by Mike Flanagan.”

Before bagging what could easily be the biggest role of his career, Tom Rhys Harries was mostly known for smaller parts across movies and TV shows in supporting roles that flew under the radar but still showcased his potential. Now, with Clayface, he’s finally stepping into the spotlight, and in a James Gunn project no less.

If you’ve followed Gunn’s work, you’d know he has a knack for bringing fresh, lesser-known talent into the mainstream, and more often than not, it works wonders. Add to that the fact that he seems genuinely excited about the Clayface script, and it’s clear that DCU is betting big on this character following Superman. So, whether this ends up being a horror-heavy standalone or something more intertwined with the larger DCU, it’s safe to say all eyes are on Tom and what the DCU has in store for us.