James Gunn Says He’s Working on a Superman Sequel But It Won’t Be “a Straight Up Sequel”

James Gunn’s Superman is the talk of the town these days. As the release date is approaching, Superman’s ensemble is working on its marketing, including the director James Gunn. During one such interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gunn talked in depth about various characters of the movie and the future of the DCU. Interestingly, he has revealed that a Superman sequel is a part of his plans.

Superman Sequel Is in the Works, Confirms James Gunn

Image Credit: DC Studios (via YouTube/DC)

When asked about the future of DCU, Gunn said (via Entertainment Weekly) that four characters in particular as important to the longevity of DCU – Superman, Supergirl, Batman, and Wonder Woman. While Superman (2025) is already set to release soon in theatres and ‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’ has been confirmed to release in 2026 with Milly Alcock in the titular role, now, Gunn has confirmed that a Wonder Woman movie is also in the works. Meanwhile, we also know that the script for Batman Part 2 is also underway.

Coming to Superman, Gunn was asked whether there would be a sequel to the much-anticipated movie, and he said yes. But, it won’t be straight up sequel.”

“What I’m working on is in some way…I mean, yes, yes, yes, yes. But is it a straight-up Superman sequel? I would not say necessarily.” – James Gunn

Thus, confirming that a Superman sequel is in his plans. He hasn’t spilled any beans about what the sequel will be about and we’ll have for him to share more information about it.

Wonder Woman Movie Is Being Written Right Now

Talking about the Wonder Woman movie, Gunn says that it is being written right now. However, the director has not yet found the actress to play the lead role in the film. Also, Gunn says that he will shortly receive the script for The Batman Part II from Matt Reeves.

Are you excited about James Gunn’s revival of DCU?