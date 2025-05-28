After 22 Years, a New Marvel and DC Crossover Comic Is Coming This Year

Something truly unexpected is happening—and if you’re a comic book fan, you already know just how historical this is. After 22 long years, Marvel and DC are officially teaming up again. Yes, you read that right. Two of the biggest giants in the comic book world are crossing paths, but here’s the real kicker: this time, it’s Batman and Deadpool joining forces in a crossover comic that’s bound to shake up both Marvel and DC fans. This isn’t just a team-up—it’s history in the making.

Image Credit: Marvel

According to a report from Entertainment Weekly, comic book history is about to repeat itself in the best way possible. After more than two decades since their last crossover (JLA/Avengers in 2003), Marvel and DC are teaming up once again. The crossover will bring us Batman and Deadpool in two back-to-back one-shot issues.

Kicking things off, Deadpool/Batman #1 is set to release on September 17, 2025, under Marvel’s banner, with Zeb Wells writing and Greg Capullo handling the art. Then, in November, DC will come out with Batman/Deadpool #1, crafted by writer Grant Morrison and artist Dan Mora.

Talking about this crossover, DC’s President, Chief Creative Officer, and Publisher told Entertainment Weekly the reason why it took so long for both companies to come together for a crossover.

“It happens kind of once every generation of readers. I’ll leave you to draw your own conclusions as to why, The timing has to be right in that you don’t want to do these too often. You want them to feel special. It is sort of finding that right moment for both companies to come together because it is complex. There’s a lot more coordination, collaboration, approvals that have to be done. And, obviously, from the business side, you’re sharing revenue, but it’s going to be a big deal. So you want the story, creatively, to warrant the hype of it all.”

While DC’s rep shared their thoughts, Marvel Entertainment’s President, Dan Buckley, also opened up, giving us the reason why they chose Deadpool to team up with Batman. The reasoning Dan gave was pretty simple: “It sounded like a fun combo.”

“It just felt like a fun combo. I’ll be quite frank. It was nothing more complicated than that. Like, Deadpool hanging out with Batman. There’s a lot of levity to be had in there, a lot of fun. And it would also be a little bit uber violent at the same time…. Our big thing is we want to do something that is a lot of fun, showcase comics, generate excitement, and bring new readers or lapsed readers back into the industry.”

So, it looks like this comic event is going to be something we will probably get to see only once in our lifetimes, so if you are a fan of Batman or Deadpool, or maybe both, I think you should prepare yourself to spend some money. With that being said, let’s wait and see what we have at hand as the comics release, and do let us know in the comments what you think about this crossover.