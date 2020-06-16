Microsoft’s folding phone, the Surface Duo, is apparently well ahead of schedule. While the Coronavirus pandemic is causing delays and cancelations across the industry, Microsoft is reportedly all set to launch the foldable in the market.

The information comes from Windows Central journalist Zac Bowden who mentioned this in a tweet. According to his sources, Microsoft wants to launch the Surface Duo before Samsung launches the Galaxy Fold 2. Obviously, this is for competitive reasons. Since Samsung already has a grasp on the folding phone market, Microsoft won’t want the Surface Duo to get overshadowed.

The Galaxy Fold 2 is going to launch on August 5. That means, Microsoft should announce the Duo before that date, most likely in July. Bowden also mentions that the Redmond giant may start shipping the Duo in less than two months.

Microsoft showed off the Surface Duo during its Surface event last year. Back then, the company announced that the phone was meant to be launched in 2020. Since then, I have been particularly excited about Microsoft’s phone-making endeavours. After all, Microsoft’s Surface devices are some of the best in the industry. There are high chances that the Duo will also be an excellent device as well.

We can’t say for sure if Microsoft will launch the Duo in the coming weeks. The report is based on sources that we can’t independently verify, so take this information with a pinch of salt. That said, launching the Duo before the Galaxy Fold 2 will make a ton of sense, so I hope Microsoft does it.