There were rumors over the past few months hinting that the Surface Book 3 will be powered by the latest Intel 10th-gen chips and Nvidia GPUs. A new retailer listing spotted by WinFuture reiterates it along with some additional details regarding the specifications.

According to the listing, the Surface Book 3 will be available in two variants – 13.5-inch, 15-inch, and two CPU options – Intel Core i5-10210U and the Intel Core i7-10510U. Yes, all the listed models use Intel’s “U” processors.

This time around, there will be up to 32GB of RAM on the high-end model. In terms of storage, the base variant will have 256GB SSD which maxes out at 1TB for the flagship model.

The price of the Surface Book 3 starts at 1006 Euros (~Rs.84,000) and goes up to 4323 Euros (~Rs.3,61,000) based on configuration. Take a look at the entire listing in the image below.

Another major takeaway from the report is that this year’s Surface Book 3 lineup will use Nvidia’s Quadro GPUs in some high-end models instead of GeForce GPUs. As Roland Quandt from WinFuture points out, this move shows how the Redmond giant wants to attract professional users and support creative workflows rather than making a gamer-friendly machine. However, the exact model of Quadro GPUs used in these laptops remains unclear for now.

Recently, Microsoft’s Surface Go 2 passed through the US FCC, hinting at an imminent launch. From these listings, it is evident that the company is in the final round of preparations to announce its new Surface products. We could expect Microsoft’s word on an announcement date in the coming weeks.