Look Up! Superman’s Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score Smashes Previous DCEU Records

Superman is arriving in theaters soon, and while we await the most anticipated movie of 2025, the Rotten Tomatoes score has already sent anticipation soaring. After the Rotten Tomatoes critics’ ratings, we now have the official Audience Score of Superman, and it has surpassed all expectations, so much so that it has exceeded the score of all DCEU projects to date.

Image Credit: DC Studios (via X/Superman)

Superman(2025) has earned itself a whopping audience score of 96% as seen at the time of writing on Rotten Tomatoes, which is way more than any project of the DCEU has managed to receive in its entire cinematic universe.

One of the highest-rated movies in the DCEU, Wonder Woman has an audience score of 83%, while Zack Snyder‘s Man of Steel has an audience score of 75%. If we look at the most successful project under DCEU, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the movie has a score of 92% and Batman Vs Superman: Dawn of Justice has 63%.

Now, since a majority of the critics as well as the audience have spoken and have had nothing but praise for James Gunn’s rebooted Superman, it looks like DC is all set to show the world what it is capable of. So, let’s wait for July 11, 2025, and look up!