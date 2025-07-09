DCU Reborn: Superman (2025)’s Rotten Tomatoes Ratings Soar to 87%

Superman (2025) is the point of discussion for the entire world right now, and after its world premiere wrapped up, there’s not much left to do but wait for the movie’s official release. Now, based on the early reactions, it was already clear that Superman was heading toward a pretty solid reception, but that speculation has now been confirmed by none other than Rotten Tomatoes. So, without wasting any time, let’s take a look at the Rotten Tomatoes score of Superman (2025).

What Is Superman (2025)’s Rotten Tomatoes Score?

Image Credit: DC Studios (via YouTube/DC, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)

After the embargo on Superman was finally lifted, the internet practically exploded with reviews, and right on its tail came the official Rotten Tomatoes score. At the time of writing this, Superman (2025) sits at a solid 87% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and we’re still waiting for the audience score, which will go live once the movie officially hits theaters worldwide on July 11, 2025.

Now, this rating isn’t just some number; it’s a big deal for DC. Superman marks the official beginning of James Gunn’s brand-new DCU. So, a strong start like this isn’t just welcome, it’s crucial.

Just to put things into perspective on how well Superman has performed so far, its 86% critic score makes it the third-highest-rated film across all DCEU movies, trailing only behind Wonder Woman (93%) and Shazam! (90%). That’s already impressive. But here’s the kicker, it’s also the second highest-rated superhero film in James Gunn’s entire filmography, coming in just after Guardians of the Galaxy, which holds a mighty 92%.

So yeah, it looks like DC is finally tapping into the potential fans have been hoping for. After years of ups and downs, DC is officially back in the cinematic game, and it’s coming in strong.