Superman (2025) to Feature a Signature Element of Star Wars

Some time back, it came to light that our new Superman, David Corenswet, is a massive Star Wars fan. And now, as we inch closer to the release of Superman, it turns out the movie will be borrowing a page from the Star Wars playbook, literally. The film will feature an iconic element that’s been a signature of the galaxy far, far away ever since the first movie hit theaters. Some of you might’ve already guessed what it is, but if not, here’s everything you need to know.

Image Credit: DC Studios (via DC/YouTube, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)

Via an X account that goes by Superman Brazil, we learned that James Gunn, during a promotional event in Brazil for Superman, revealed that the film will kick off with an opening crawl credits, yes, Star Wars style. According to Gunn, this opening crawl will help contextualize the new DC Universe right from the start. Now, we already know that Superman isn’t an origin story and that superheroes have been around in this universe for about 300 years.

So, an opening crawl isn’t just cool, it’s actually a pretty smart move to help audiences catch up with the status quo. Moreover, since Superman is officially the first movie of the DCU, it makes total sense for the creators to lay down some groundwork and give us a proper runway before this universe takes off. So, let’s wait for July 11, 2025, as we rush into our nearest theaters to watch Superman.