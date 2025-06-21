James Gunn Has a DCU Project So Unique He’s Afraid Others Could Copy It

DC has always had a bad rep when it comes to bringing us live-action movies, and let’s be honest, statistically, movies created in the DCEU by Zack Snyder took a massive hit at the box office, no matter how well they were made. However, now things look like they’re about to change, considering James Gunn has taken over. Now, James Gunn has revealed that he has a project lined up that is so unique, he’s keeping it tightly under wraps so that other companies don’t copy it.

What Did James Gunn Reveal about His Secret Project?

Image Credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

Recently, James Gunn had an interview with Empire Magazine and while he was at it, he was asked several questions regarding his vision with DCU and the projects he has been working on, including the upcoming Superman movie and Peacemaker Season 2. To this, Gunn had mostly positive responses and told us all about how things have worked out at DCU and his general roadmap.

However, while having the discussion, Gunn revealed that there are multiple movies and shows lined up that are not known to the public as of now, but there is one that’s his favorite and was pitched to David Zaslav. However, they decided not to reveal it since it could be ripped off by some “other company” and chose to keep it under wraps. In his comment, Gunn said—

“There was one thing that I knew about from the very beginning, that when I pitched to David Zaslav what the DCU would be, I pitched to him, but we did not announce in that first meeting because I felt like it was too easy to rip off by another company. And so that’s one of the main things.”

This comment, coming from James Gunn in light of Superman’s release, is actually massive considering how passionate he is regarding the DCU. Even before DCU started working on its projects, Gunn had it all planned out, and now that we know about this secret project somewhere in the schedule, it only builds up the excitement for what is ahead of us.

So, with that being said, we will have to wait for what James Gunn has in store for us.