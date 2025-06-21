A New Superman Clip Has Been Released, Revealing His Greatest Strength

As we all know, Superman is set to release soon in theaters worldwide, and while we wait for the movie to be released, DC is ensuring that none of us lose the hype by keeping us reminded of what’s to come with new clips now and then. With that being mentioned, behold a brand new clip from Superman revealing his greatest strength, and if you think it’s something like super strength or a hidden superpower, you’re very wrong.

A new 31-second-long clip for Superman has been released by DC Studios. However, it does talk about an aspect of The Man of Steel that a lot of us have forgotten about, with the much darker tone given to Superman by Zack Snyder.

In the newly released clip, Superman reveals that he feels pain, he gets scared, he loves, he is human, and that is his greatest strength. Now, factually speaking, Superman is not human; he is a Kryptonian, but since he has been raised among humans and has seen every aspect of being one, he is just as human as the next guy.

This detail, according to me, was really important to be showcased since, under Zack Snyder, and I don’t mean it in a bad way, Superman took a rather dark turn and turned from the beacon of hope to basically a godlike entity. It was necessary to remind people that Superman is a symbol of hope and a people’s hero, not someone who needs to be looked at like a god. So, I believe that it was a rather important reminder. What do you think? Let us know in the comments.