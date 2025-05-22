Stellar Blade X Goddess of Victory: Nikke DLC Trailer Revealed

Shift Up Studios has been releasing exciting updates since Stellar Blade’s release to keep the playthroughs refreshing with a lot of new content. The studio collaborated with Platinum Games to release a Stellar Blade x NieR Automata DLC earlier. With the Stellar Blade PC port’s release right around the corner, Shift Up has again teamed up with Goddess of Victory to release a brand new Stellar Blade DLC: Nikke.

For those who aren’t aware, Goddess of Victory: Nikke is a third-person ARPG shooter game made by none other than Shift Up. Thus, they have done a crossover between both titles to develop a new DLC for Stellar Blade. Shift Up has announced the collaboration DLC earlier today with a new trailer, which you can watch below:

The Stellar Blade DLC Nikke will release on the same day as Stellar Blade PC and complete edition releases, June 11, 2025. As the trailer showcases, the new Nikke DLC will feature a mini-game, costumes, and a boss battle based on the Goddess of Victory game.

Players have to fight against Scarlet, one of the most popular characters from the Nikke universe, to unlock the new suits. Therefore, Stellar Blade DLC Nikke looks promising, unlike the NieR Automata DLC, which included only cosmetic upgrades.

Having said that, are you planning to get the Stellar Blade x Goddess of Victory: Nikke DLC next month? Let us know in the comments below.