Stellar Blade Blood Rain Brings New Protagonist in an Action-Fueled Spiritual Sequel

Shift UP knocked it out of the park with their debut AAA game, Stellar Blade, in 2024. Right after the PS release, the South Korean studio worked and delivered the most-anticipated PC port of Stellar Blade last year. Now, Shift UP is shifting its focus towards Stellar Blade: Blood Rain, a spiritual sequel to Stellar Blade.

Stellar Blade: Blood Rain Announced at Summer Game Fest

Earlier, Shift UP studios hinted at Stellar Blade 2 in their financial reports, and as promised, they have announced Stellar Blade: Blood Rain today at Summer Game Fest 2026. The spiritual sequel is in development at Shift UP studios. Now it isn’t a direct sequel to Stellar Blade, where we get to resume the adventures as EVE.

Instead, Stellar Blade: Bloodrain will follow a brand-new protagonist, EVIE, and the story expands beyond the events of the first game. You can check out the first trailer for Stellar Blade: Blood Rain right below:

As you can see in the new trailer, Shift UP is kicking up its visual fidelity by a notch in Stellar Blade: Blood Rain. The story takes place in the same post-apocalyptic Earth setting, and it seems like we will get to explore more new regions beyond Xion, Eidos7. Additionally, the new protagonist EVIE isn’t relying on a sword like EVE.

Instead, she prefers to knock out all the monstrous infected enemies on her path with her fists. The trailer doesn’t give us much of a clue about the story. But it seems that EVIE is tailing someone on a very important mission. Does this mean she is also an elite soldier from an Airborne Squad? We have to wait and find out.

Also, Shift UP devs are remaining tight-lipped about whether we will get to see EVE once again in the spiritual successor game. But it’s good to see that Shift UP is planning to expand its acclaimed action-adventure franchise in new ways. The stunning visuals and chaotic combat are the highlights of Stellar Blade: Blood Rain as of now.

Stay tuned for more updates about the sequel game. That said, what do you think about Stellar Blade: Blood Rain? Let us know in the comments below.