Stellar Blade PC Requirements and Official Release Date Revealed

EVE and her friends are officially heading to PC to let the gamers enjoy the action-packed post-apocalyptic adventures. Stellar Blade is undoubtedly one of the best-looking exclusive games on PlayStation 5. With the PC port release right around the corner, gamers have been concerned about the demanding system requirements to experience EVE’s adventures on their PCs.

After the accidental trailer leak, Shift Up and PlayStation have confirmed that Stellar Blade will arrive on PC on June 11, 2025, and unveiled the official PC specs requirements earlier today. Find out the minimum, recommended, and very high system requirements for Stellar Blade PC below.

Stellar Blade Minimum System Requirements

You can run the Stellar Blade in 1080P at 60 FPS in ‘low’ graphical preset with the minimum specs requirements below:

Processor : Intel Core i5-7600K/ AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

: Intel Core i5-7600K/ AMD Ryzen 5 1600X RAM : 16 GB

: 16 GB GPU : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) / AMD Radeon RX 580 (8 GB)

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) / AMD Radeon RX 580 (8 GB) Video Memory (VRAM) : 6/8 GB

: 6/8 GB Storage : 75 GB (SSD recommended)

: 75 GB (SSD recommended) Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

Stellar Blade Recommended System Requirements

In case you want to run at 1440P(2K) resolution at 60 FPS in ‘medium’ graphical preset, you need to have the following recommended system requirements:

Processor : Intel Core i5-8400/ AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

: Intel Core i5-8400/ AMD Ryzen 5 3600X RAM : 16 GB

: 16 GB GPU : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super (8 GB) / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT (8 GB)

: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super (8 GB) / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT (8 GB) Video Memory (VRAM) : 8 GB

: 8 GB Storage : 75 GB (SSD recommended)

: 75 GB (SSD recommended) Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

Moreover, if you are looking forward to playing Stellar Blade in the absolute best settings, i.e., at High/ Very High graphics settings, you need to have an Intel Core i5-8400/AMD Ryzen 5 3600x along with an RTX 2070 Super or greater GPU. You can find the complete PC requirements chart released by the developers at Shift Up Studios below:

Image Credit: SHIFT UP (via PlayStation Blog)

As you can see, it looks like Shift Up developers have perfectly optimized their award-winning game so that every PC gamer can experience their fantastic ARPG game (review) even on a low-spec gaming rig. That said, what settings are you aiming to play Stellar Blade on? Let us know in the comments below.