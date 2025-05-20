Stellar Blade 2 Revealed by Shift Up Studios

Shift Up Studio’s action-adventure game, Stellar Blade, became one of the best-selling games of 2024, having sold over one million copies. If you have already played the game, then you definitely could see that a sequel is coming soon. Our predictions were accurate, as Shift Up confirmed it plans to transform Stellar Blade into a popular franchise like God of War, Final Fantasy, etc, with high-quality sequels last year.

It’s been quite some time since we heard more about the company’s plans for the sequels after last year’s reports. A new presentation from Shift Up Studios (available on the official website) revealed all their financial reports and future plans.

On page 19 of the presentation, a specific paragraph showcases the IP expansions on their way. In this section, Shift Up subtly announced that a Stellar Blade sequel is definitely on the cards at the studios.

Image Credit: Shift Up Studios (via Shift Up Website)

One more important thing is to note that both the platform expansion and the sequel are slated to release before 2026. The platform expansion for Stellar Blade is almost done, as the Stellar Blade PC edition is releasing next month. Thus, the sequel, Stellar Blade 2, is estimated to release before 2026 ends.

While the sequel’s release is unlikely to happen later this year, we can hope for Stellar Blade 2 to release in 2026. However, remember that not all the details revealed are final and subject to change at any time.

Upon witnessing the multiple endings of Stellar Blade (review) in my different playthroughs, I’m sure there is plenty of scope to come up with a stellar sequel. The plans for the sequel have only been discreetly disclosed in their presentation.

So, we can look forward to a massive announcement very soon. That said, do you think making a sequel to Stellar Blade is the right decision? Let us know in the comments below.