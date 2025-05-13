Stellar Blade PC Release Leaks After Accidental PlayStation Trailer Drop

Stellar Blade was released on PS consoles last year and quickly became one of the hottest PlayStation exclusive games. The raving reviews for Stellar Blade, along with the game’s adorable protagonist and exhilarating combat system, caught the eye of PC gamers, and the gaming community has been patiently waiting for a PC port since then. Towards the end of 2024, Shift Up, the studio behind Stellar Blade, announced that Stellar Blade is finally heading to PC in 2025.

We are nearly halfway through 2025 without a release date in sight. Luckily, PlayStation accidentally uploaded the Stellar Blade PC release trailer to YouTube earlier, and it has now been deleted from the platform. The leaked trailer confirmed that Stellar Blade will arrive on PC on June 11, 2025. You can watch the trailer here, just in case:

As expected, the Stellar Blade PC is packed with enhanced features such as AI Upscaling (Nvidia’s DLSS 4 and AMD’s FSR 3) and Frame Generation support, unlocked frame rate, Ultrawide display support, Dualsense controller support, and higher resolution environment textures. Thus, PC gamers get ready for an upgraded visual feast this June.

Apart from the graphical enhancements, the Stellar Blade PC edition will also feature Japanese and Chinese voiceover, a new boss battle, and 25 new costumes for fans to enjoy. Stellar Blade (review) is one of the favorite games I played last year. I can’t wait to go on a second playthrough on my PC and highly recommend it to all PC gamers seeking a challenging Action RPG experience.

Stellar Blade celebrated its first anniversary recently, and we have one more month until the long-awaited Stellar Blade’s PC release. In the meantime, are you planning to get this game on PC? Let us hear your thoughts in the comments below.