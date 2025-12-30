Steam Best Games of 2025 List Shocks Players as Unexpected Titles Dominate Sales

The year 2025 has been one of the best in gaming. We have had some amazing games to play this year, and with the year coming to an end, Steam has come forward and revealed its best games of 2025 list. The list mentions some big names, but what has shocked everyone is the small indie titles that seem to continue dominating the Steam 2025 sale charts. Want to know which games dominated the sales in 2025? We’ve got the full rundown below!

Arc Raiders and Schedule I Dominate Steam Sales Charts 2025

The Steam sales chart of 2025 lists Arc Raiders and Schedule I among the top-selling and most-played games. These two consistently appear in the top charts, which is ironic as both games were snubbed in most of the 2025 gaming awards. Schedule I was not even nominated in any category, while it continues to hit a consistent player count on Steam, with a peak player count of around 450k.

Image Credit: Steam

But these two titles are not alone, as other small Indie titles also make the list. REPO is another indie game that outsold Call of Duty and other big AAA titles. The year 2025 has been outstanding for indie games, so do check out our best indie games of 2025 list before the year ends.

We also see many expected names in the list, like Clair Obscur Expedition 33, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, Split Fiction, Battlefield, and Elden Ring Nightreign. Here is a quick list of the games that dominated the Steam charts in 2025:

ARC Raiders

Counter Strike 2

Battlefield 6

Borderlands 4

Dune: Awakening

EA Sports FC 26

Elden Ring: Nightreign

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Monster Hunter Wilds

Schedule I

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Sid Meier’s Civilization 7

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered

R.E.P.O.

Marvel Rivals

Split Fiction

PUBG: Battlegrounds

We formed this list by mixing the best games from the different categories. You can check the entire list by visiting the Steam Best of Year 2025 page.

So, how many of these games have you played yet, and which one did you enjoy the most this year? Tell us all about it in the comments below.