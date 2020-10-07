Cloud gaming requires a stable and fast internet connection, which is possibly why Google limited the availability of Stadia to Wi-Fi networks when it launched the service last year. However, times are changing, and considering the gradual adoption of 5G in several countries, the company has now enabled support for LTE and 5G mobile data connections on Stadia.

As per user reports, Stadia now supports mobile data on Android. While Google started testing Stadia on cellular networks in July, the feature is getting a broader server-side rollout now. With this change, the company is also moving the mobile data toggle from the experimental section to the ‘Performance’ tab. Once enabled, you will see a signal tower icon on the home page.

For now, Google has limited the maximum resolution while using mobile data to 720p. The company mentions that Stadia will use up to 2.7GB per hour in 720p streaming. Hence, people with a metered internet connection should keep the data limit in mind before using it.

As 9to5Google points out, you won’t be able to use the Stadia controller when you’re streaming Stadia on mobile data. That’s because the Stadia controller requires a Wi-Fi connection to work. Instead, you should use a wired or Bluetooth controller if you have one.

Mobile data support on Stadia for Android is rolling out via the version 2.36 update. If you’re interested to try it out, make sure the app is updated to the latest version available on the Play Store.

Download Stadia from the Play Store (Free)