Spotify Now Works with ChatGPT to Find You New Music and Create Playlists

Spotify is now making its way to ChatGPT, allowing users to create custom playlists, get song recommendations based on conversations, and get personalized podcast suggestions. This is rolling out for both free and Premium subscribers.

Use ChatGPT to Curate Spotify Playlists

This feature is part of the new app integrations into ChatGPT. It lets you call different apps right on your conversation screen, like Spotify to create playlists, Canva to edit designs, and Zillow to check out property listings nearby, and more. It is currently live in 145 countries for Android, iOS, and the web version of ChatGPT and Spotify.

Spotify’s integration is particularly interesting, as you can ask for songs, artists, albums, playlists, or podcasts directly in the ongoing ChatGPT window. All you need to do is mention Spotify in your prompt. The first time you do this, you will be asked to connect your Spotify account. This is necessary to get personalized recommendations based on your music preferences, but you can opt out at any time.

Image Credit: Spotify

From there, you can ask ChatGPT to create a playlist based on your mood, genre, specific situation, favorite artists, or special guest appearance in a podcast, and it will deliver the playlist for you. Then, simply tap on the track, and it will redirect you to the Spotify app where you can play the track.

As for the benefits, Spotify mentioned in its blog post, “Free users will be able to source from Spotify’s catalog of playlists already available on the app, such as Discover Weekly and New Music Friday. Premium users can take it a step further by having Spotify turn their more elaborate prompts into a fresh and fully personalized selection of tracks. “

Spotify’s integration into ChatGPT was an unexpected move, but it seems reasonable given the popularity of the AI app. As someone who already uses ChatGPT for song recommendations, this will be quite useful for me and gives me yet another reason as to why I can’t quit Spotify and switch to other music streaming services.