Spotify Just Gave Us Weekly Wrapped; Here’s How to See Your Listening Stats

Right before the launch of Spotify Wrapped 2025, the streaming giant has released a new Listening Stats feature. It curates an overview of your weekly music streaming habits, showing your favorite artists, songs, albums, and even creates a playlist based on those stats.

Spotify announced the Listening Stats feature on Thursday, “We’re introducing listening stats to help you relive your week in music in a fun, shareable snapshot.” It lets you look back on the songs, artists, and albums you have played the most over the past week.

How to See Your Spotify Listening Stats

All your weekly stats remain available up to four weeks, and the feature is accessible to both Spotify Premium and free users. To access listening stats, tap on your profile icon in the Spotify app and select the Listening stats option. Keen-eyed users might have spotted that the new feature replaces Sound capsule, which also allowed you to see your stats on Spotify.

Image Credit: Spotify

You can also share a snapshot of this data directly on WhatsApp or Instagram and show your friends and followers what music you have been jamming to.

This new listening stats feature seems to be riding on the ongoing hype for the much-awaited Spotify Wrapped 2025. Unlike some other features, like Spotify Lossless or AI DJ, listening stats is rolling out in over 60 countries globally. So go ahead, update the Spotify app and check out how your listening habits have changed over the week.