Sony’s Spider-Man Universe Will be Rebooted, Confirms Studio Chief

There is no denying that Sony has given us some of the best Spider-Man movies, especially the original Spider-Man movies starring Tobey Maguire and the Amazing Spider-Man movies starring Andrew Garfield. However, as of late, Sony has been teaming up with other Spider-Man characters in its Extended Spider-Man Universe, and the results have not been promising. The last movies in this extended cinematic universe were Venom 3 and Kraven the Hunter, both of which underperformed. Now, Sony’s Studio Chief, Tom Rothman, has confirmed that Sony will not stop and reboot its extended Spider-Man Universe with new actors and characters.

Sony’s Extended Spider-Man Universe Set for a Reboot

Recently, Tom Rothman appeared on Matthew Belloni’s The Town podcast, where the journalist was intrigued about the future of Sony’s Spider-Man franchise and asked Tom a couple of questions about it.

Answering Matthew’s questions, Tom confirmed that the larger Spider-Man Universe is not dead and will continue to come up with movies. Rothman also confirmed that he has plans in place to get new people to reboot Sony’s extended Spider-Man Universe. Sharing his point of view regarding Sony’s feats with Spider characters, Rothman said-

“To your question about Spider-Man: Scarcity has value. You’ve got to make the audience miss you. It’s the old thing. I always had trouble getting girls to go out with me twice, but until fortunately, my wife took pity on me, but absence makes the heart grow fonder.”

Since 2018, Sony has come up with six different Spider-Man movies, and most of them have not been very well received by the audience. Be it Morbius, Madame Web, Venom: The Last Dance, or Kraven the Hunter, none of them were able to make it big at the box office. So, a rboot of the universe could be the best way forward.