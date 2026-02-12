Spider-Noir First Teaser Released: Say Hello to The 30s

After a long wait and multiple sneak peeks, we have the first look at Spider-Man Noir in action with the release of its first teaser. This series will take you back to the 30s, where we get to see Nicholas Cage as Spider-Man in a black and white setting with a much darker tone than other Spider-Man media we have seen recently. So, now that the teaser is out, let’s talk about everything we got to witness in the Spider-Man Noir teaser trailer.

Spider-Man Noir Trailer Released

The first teaser of Spider-Noir does not reveal a lot about the plot, but it does give us our first proper look at Nicholas Cage as Ben Reilly/Spider-Man, along with a few characters that are set to appear in the series. We also get our first look at Jack Huston, who is set to appear as Flint Marko, AKA the Sandman, in the teaser trailer.

Looking at the clip, it goes unsaid that this series is going to operate on a much darker tone, and the way Nicholas Cage appears in the teaser, he has really captured the beaten-down detective vibe, suffering from severe PTSD in some of the best ways possible.

Previously, we had the idea that Spider-Noir would release sometime in 2026, but people assumed it would be somewhere in the later streatch of the year. However, with the new teaser trailer, it is now revealed that Spider-Noir will release on May 27, 2026.

This release date is awfully close to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and it appears that this movie is being deliberately made so that people stay in the Spider-Man mood when the next Spider-Man movie finally drops.

Why Is Spider-Man in Spider-Noir Ben Reilly and not Peter Parker?

Iamge Credit: Amazon Prime Video (via YouTube/Prime Video, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)

One of the biggest questions fans have regarding Spider-Noir is why, in this series, Spider-Man is Ben Reilly instead of Peter Parker. Esquire Magazine had the same question, and they got hold of co-showrunners Steve Lightfoot and Oren Uziel, to whom they asked why Cage is playing a different Spider-Man altogether. They replied that Spider-Noir has Ben Reilly as Spider-Man because Peter Parker sounds like a high school kid, and this character is very different from the common version we have seen in Spider-Man movies. In their comment, they said-

“Peter Parker feels very synonymous with a high school kid. Boyish. On his way up,This version of Ben Reilly, on the other hand, has a backstory that could be more easily adjusted to fit a pessimistic misanthrope. This character’s very different from the Peter Parker from the movies. He’s older and jaded, and not afraid to punch a guy in the face drunkenly,”

Looking at the teaser, this statement makes a lot of sense, and it appears to me that this was a rather well-made decision from the creative team. So, let’s wait and see what Amazon Prime Video has in store for us, and till then, stay tuned for more updates on Spider-Noir.