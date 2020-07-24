Sony has today launched a brand new camera aimed at vloggers and content creators. The Sony ZV-1 is a lightweight, compact camera that Sony says combines “video-forward design and compact body, along with easy-to-use functionalities packed with uncompromising advanced imaging technology.”

The camera comes with a side-opening screen, a first for Sony. This is aimed exclusively at vloggers and creators to help simplify their set up. Also, for vloggers, the camera has a grip that makes it easy to use with a single hand. Moreover, there’s a recording lamp on the front to indicate when recording is turned on. These are all handy features (no pun intended), especially for vlogging.

Sony has also equipped the camera with image stabilisation. In fact, in HD video recording, the camera uses both electronic and optical stabilisation for super smooth footage. In 4K mode, the camera uses OIS only, but Sony claims it still offers stable videos. Plus, it comes with a shooting grip with a wireless remote controller. That should help with stability and ease of use as well.

For sound, the camera comes with a directional 3-capsule mic, and a 3.5mm microphone jack. So users can connect their preferred external mics for more control over the audio quality as well.

Other features of the Sony ZV-1 include an easy to use one-button solution for switching between two levels of bokeh, a Product Showcase setting, and a new Face Priority auto exposure feature.

The camera also comes with 4K recording with full pixel readout, support for Hybrid Log-Gamma, S-Gamut3.Cine/ S-Log3, and S-Gamut3 / S-Log 3. The Sony ZV-1 will go on sale exclusively on Amazon India from 6th August for a price of Rs. 77,990.