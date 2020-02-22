Imagine you are sitting and browsing the web on a regular day. Suddenly you hear two “honks” and see an animated goose emerging from one corner of your screen. The Untitled Goose Game is a simple game that came out back in September 2019. It was developed by House House and published by Panic. The game is about a goose who the player controls to cause mayhem to the inhabitants of an English village. It came out for Windows, macOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Well, an 18-year old programmer going by the name Sam Chiet created an app for Windows PCs using the concept of the “Untitled Goose Game”. There is just one difference. The app releases the mayhem causing goose right on your PC instead of the English village, like in the game.

Right when you launch the app, you will hear a “quack” and some “slap slap” noise. After just 1 second, you will find a white pixelated goose roaming around in your computer leaving goose-shaped footprints behind. No matter what you are doing in your PC, this goose won’t stop destroying your computer screen.

Wait for some time and it will bring out some goose memes from the sides of the screen. Some of these include what looks like a version of Microsoft Notepad. As I am writing this article, it is bringing some random memes out of nowhere.

Let me give you an example. Right now It brought a notepad file with a picture of itself along with the text “Looking for trouble and if I cannot find it, I will create it”. Now let me warn you. Do not dare to close any of these files. If you do, that white devil will come running towards your mouse pointer honking furiously and take the pointer in its mouth. You would not be able to move your cursor for a full 3-4 seconds.

Now when you are ready to tear every hair off of your head, press and hold the “Esc” key to “evict the goose”. This will close the app and delete all the junk notes the goose brought onto your screen.

Chiet built the app over a few days and it was purely for fun. “I’m a big fan of things that are delightfully ridiculous, and that’s hopefully exactly what this is,” said the teenager. This app is exactly like what its creator described it. It is “delightfully ridiculous”. On one hand, it will likely annoy the hell out of you, but on the other hand, you won’t be able to close the app cause it’s too much fun.

If you want to get annoyed, then get this app from here. Also, let us know down in the comments about how that white “honking” devil littered your computer screen.