Ed Boon Shoots Down Injustice 3 Testing Rumors as Another Leak Surfaces

Ed Boon, co-creator of the Mortal Kombat and Injustice series, has denied rumors that NetherRealm Studios is testing Injustice 3, but new leaks continue to point to the threequel’s existence.

After an earlier stunt worker’s resume revealed Batwoman and Supergirl joining Injustice 3, another stunt performer’s resume has now surfaced, name-dropping Injustice 3.

User iScream on X found another motion capture actor with an Injustice 3 listing on their resume. The news account confirmed that the new motion capture actor has collaborated with NetherRealm Studios on several occasions. According to them, the list also received a recent update featuring major AAA games released in 2026.

Their list also mentions Jake Huang, the stunt coordinator who previously worked on Mortal Kombat 1, and has now seemingly returned to work with NRS on Injustice 3.

Image Credit: X/@iScreamFGC

Ed Boon has denied all rumors of developing an Injustice 3, or even a new Mortal Kombat game. However, Boon wrote an interesting reply on X that further fueled Injustice 3 rumors, saying, “But just because a game isn’t currently being tested externally doesn’t necessarily mean the game isn’t in development.”

Recently, reports revealed that a AAA fighting game described as a “major 2D fighting game” would undergo playtesting in California, leading many fans to speculate that it could be Injustice 3.

Of course, Ed Boon’s denial hardly means anything since he’s notorious for trolling Mortal Kombat and DC fans. However, he didn’t use those tactics while working on the Mortal Kombat 2 movie, making it seem like he saves that side of himself for the gaming community.

Most players think that Ed Boon will announce Injustice 3 at The Game Awards 2026 on December 10, 2026, but NRS hasn’t officially confirmed so much as a peep about the upcoming fighter.

Meanwhile, DC is working on the free-to-play mobile fighter DCKO, set to release in 2027 on iOS and Android. So, this and the Injustice 3 leaks should hold you off until its official announcement possibly at the end of this year.