Naughty Dog Is Reportedly Making a New Uncharted Game That Brings Back Nathan Drake

Naughty Dog used The Last of Us Day to announce two new TLOU projects in development, but the studio remains mum about a new Uncharted game. Now, a new report claims Naughty Dog is developing one, with veteran developer and Uncharted: Lost Legacy director Shaun Escayg reportedly leading the project.

According to MP1ST, Shaun Escayg’s new Uncharted game will feature Nathan Drake in “some form”. However, they could not confirm whether Nathan would be a protagonist, a side character, or make a cameo.

The last time we saw Nathan Drake, he and Elena had settled down and started a family, with their daughter Cassie Drake appearing at the end of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, one of the best adventure games of all time. So, Cassie could be the protagonist for the new title.

Image Credit: Naughty Dog

MP1St confirmed that the new Uncharted game isn’t a remake, so it’s likely a new mainline title. The report states that Naughty Dog will focus on the new Uncharted game after Intergalactic The Heretic Prophet releases, followed by The Last of Us Part 3.

Shaun Escayg will spearhead the upcoming Uncharted game, who previously served as a lead cinematic animator for both The Last of Us and the Uncharted series, and creatively directed the acclaimed expansion, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, which featured Chloe and Nadine as co-leads.

Escayg also joined Crystal Dynamics in 2018 as the creative director of the failed live-service Marvel game, Marvel’s Avengers. But he’s back in the director’s seat at Naughty Dog. The new game could also focus on the other Drake brother from Uncharted 4, Sam Drake, and Sully, who formed a partnership at the end of the fourth game.

However, we don’t know what the game will focus on, and it’s probably light-years away, given that Naughty Dog is focused on Intergalactic, which they’ll fully reveal in 2027. With that said, what are your hopes for the new Uncharted game? Tell us in the comments section below.