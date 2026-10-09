Scrooms Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Scrooms is one of the newest Roblox games that has caught the attention of players looking for a fresh open-world adventure. Inspired by Fisch, it will give you the thrill of exploration while progressing through different regions. The only difference is that you will be using magical instruments and catching dancing mushroom creatures called Scrooms. So, check out the Scrooms release date and time here, along with what to expect from the game.

The official Scrooms release date is set for October 10, 2026. This is confirmed in the official Scrooms Discord. The developers have not revealed an official release time yet.

However, based on popular Roblox title releases, we predict it could go live around 9:00 AM PT on October 10. Here are the expected release times for all the major regions:

US (East) : October 10 at 12:00 PM EDT

: October 10 at 12:00 PM EDT Brazil : October 10 at 1:00 PM BRT

: October 10 at 1:00 PM BRT Europe : October 10 at 6:00 PM CEST

: October 10 at 6:00 PM CEST Russia : October 10 at 7:00 PM MSK

: October 10 at 7:00 PM MSK India : October 10 at 9:30 PM IST

: October 10 at 9:30 PM IST Philippines : October 11 at 12:00 AM PHT

: October 11 at 12:00 AM PHT China : October 11 at 12:00 AM CST

: October 11 at 12:00 AM CST Japan : October 11 at 1:00 AM JST

: October 11 at 1:00 AM JST Australia : October 11 at 3:00 AM AEDT

: October 11 at 3:00 AM AEDT New Zealand: October 11 at 5:00 AM NZDT

Scrooms Release Countdown Timer

Looking for an easier way to track the release of the new Fisch-inspired game? We’ve got you covered. Skip the inconvenience of time zone conversions and stay updated with our dedicated countdown timer for Scrooms launch.

Everything You Need To Know About Scrooms Before Release

Scrooms is an open-world adventure game where you explore a fantasy world and capture creatures called drum-rolls🥁, yes – Scrooms. Here are the main highlights of the game we know so far:

Magical Musical Instruments

Rhythm-Based Catching Minigame

The Scroomdex

Mutations

Songtreads

Ocarina and Secret Songs

Catch Scrooms with Magical Musical Instruments

In Scrooms, you will not be using tools like fishing rods from Fisch to catch creatures. Instead, you will be using magical musical instruments to find and capture Scrooms.

Once you encounter a Scroom, you will need to play your instrument and complete a rhythm-based minigame. Keep the Scroom inside the catch zone until the progress bar fills up, and you will successfully add it to your collection.

You can also sell your catches to earn money and use it to buy better instruments. Each instrument has different stats, making upgrades important as you progress.

Complete Your Scroomdex

The game also features a Scroomdex, which records the creatures you have discovered from different regions. It keeps track of your catches, mutations, best catches, and other personal records. This also gives you another reason to explore different parts of the map.

Rare Mutations

Like most Roblox games, this one also features a mutation system, which can make a Scroom look different and have higher sell value.

The Songtreads

Instead of traditional mounts, you get Songtreads, a pair of boots that not only give you a speed boost, but once you level them up, you will unlock double jump, glide, and other speed upgrades. Some areas will require specific movement abilities to reach, so upgrading them will become an important part of the progress.

Ocarina and Secret Songs

You can also discover special songs and use an ocarina to interact with certain parts of the environment and open suspicious doors that may lead to secret areas.

So, if you enjoyed the exploration and progression of Fisch but want something with a completely different theme, Scrooms could be worth checking out when it launches.

If you enjoyed games like Fisch, Scrooms takes things to a calmer and more mysterious level. So, are you jumping on the hype train with our Scrooms release time guide? Let us know in the comments before you start a new adventure.