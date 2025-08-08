Robin Reportedly Set to Appear in The Batman: Part 2

The Batman Part 2 is the talk of the town right now, and while we’re still waiting on official details, one particular update has cranked up the anticipation. According to a report from a reliable scooper, Robin is set to appear in the sequel. Yes, after years of waiting, we might finally see the Boy Wonder join Robert Pattinson’s Batman on the big screen. So, without further ado, let’s dive into all the details we have regarding this update.

Image Credit: DC Studios (via Amazon, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)

A scoop came our way from Jeff Sneider, who has made strong claims stating that Robin is going to be a part of The Batman Part 2. According to his post, he sat down with “a well-placed source,” who told him that The Batman Part 2’s script is worth the wait. Additionally, this source is the one who confirmed that Robin is included in the script turned in by Matt Reeves, and everyone at DC Studios is very pleased with the story the director has come up with.

Looking at how DC is constantly winning over fans with one success after another, it would be an appropriate movie for the studio to introduce a character like Robin in live-action once again. However, while the scooper did tell us about this update, there was no information regarding which version of Robin we will get to see if this turns out to be true.

In my opinion, The Batman Part 2 might feature Dick Grayson’s version of Robin, but if you have some theories of your own, do let us know in the comments.