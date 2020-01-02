South Korean giant has already announced that it will be showing off a truly bezel-less 8K TV at CES 2020, and now the company has announced that it has partnered with the 8K association to create a “first of its kind” certification program to differentiate between 8K enabled devices and others.

Under this new partnership, the company’s 8K QLED TV will be one of the first televisions to be certified by the 8K Association, and will bear the new certification logo to signify this certification. The 8K certification logo can be seen below.

Commenting on the 8K QLED line-up receiving the 8K certification, Hyogun Lee, Executive VP of the Visual Display Business at Samsung said, “We are proud to be one of the founding members of the 8K Association and to have our new lineup of QLED 8K TVs certified by the program”. Further, he noted that “Our goal is to provide consumers with the ability to easily identify premium 8K displays from other devices when making purchasing decisions. Home entertainment and TVs are important investments for many of our consumers, and we hope that the 8KA Certification Logo will help guide them.”

To get certified by the 8K Association under this new certification system, member companies will be required to get their devices tested for a number of specification requirements including display resolutions reaching 7680×4320, a peak brightness greater than 600nits, support for HDMI 2.1, and support for the High Efficiency Video Codec (HEVC).

According to Samsung’s press release announcing this partnership, the 8K Association now has 22 member companies which will get their 8K ready devices certified by the association to make them stand-out against the crowd of 4K TVs already saturating the market.

We’ll be on the ground at CES 2020 in a few days covering everything as it happens, so stay tuned for more coverage around 8K TVs, new car infotainment systems, laptops, possible Ryzen chipsets, and more.