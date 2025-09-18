Sakamoto Days Reportedly Gets the Greenlight for a Live-Action Movie Adaptation

Yuto Suzuki’s Sakamoto Days swiftly became a breakout hit in the shonen scene, lauded for its incredible mix of comedy and action. Soon, Sakamoto Days received an anime adaptation, and its debut season concluded very recently. Alongside the anime, rumors had long circulated about a potential Sakamoto Days live-action project earlier this year. Now, there is no need for speculation anymore as Sakamoto Days is officially getting the live-action treatment.

According to the latest issue #43 of Weekly Shonen Jump, Yuto Suzuki’s Sakamoto Days has been officially confirmed to get a live-action movie adaptation. Unfortunately, further details about the live-action project, such as the studios in charge and the cast, are yet to be revealed.

Since the streaming giant Netflix acquired the license for the Sakamoto Days anime adaptation, they may also be producing the live-action project. However, there is no official announcement regarding the Sakamoto Days live-action yet.

Earlier, the rumors suggested that the Sakamoto Days live-action series is scheduled for a 2026 release. While we should take this news with a grain of salt, we can anticipate hearing more details about the live-action project if it is coming out in 2026. In the meantime, do you think it is a good idea to take Sakamoto Days to the live-action medium? Let us know in the comments below.