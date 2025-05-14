Sakamoto Days Season 1 Part 2 Release Date Revealed in Exciting New Trailer

Sakamoto Days, brought to life by TMS Entertainment, was one of the first anime series to kick off 2025 in spectacular fashion. Though the new anime failed to draw the attention of manga fans, the series quickly gained traction. It won the hearts of the community with its old-school animation and comedy. With the debut season wrapping up its first cour in March, fans have been waiting to hear about the release date of Sakamoto Days Season 1 Part 2.

No need to wait any longer, as Netflix has officially revealed that Sakamoto Days Season 1 Part 2 will premiere on July 14, 2025, exclusively on their streaming platform. Netflix also unveiled a brand new trailer for Cour 2 to give us a glimpse of the new challenges and fearsome foes awaiting Tarou Sakamato in the upcoming season.

The opening theme of part 2 is confirmed to be “Method” by Kroi. As teased in the finale of the first part, the second part will adapt the Death Row Prisoners Arc and JCC Transfer Exams Arc. With that information, manga fans are building excitement among anime-only viewers, hinting that the upcoming episodes will showcase some of the best action-packed moments of the series.

Now, let’s hope TMS Entertainment listened to the feedback regarding the animation quality and improved it for the second cour. In the meantime, let us know your thoughts about the Sakamoto Days anime in the comments below.