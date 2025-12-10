Sakamoto Days Live-Action Movie Gets a Brand-New Trailer and Fans Are Divided

An official trailer for the Sakamoto Days live-action film has finally arrived, giving us a clear idea of what to expect from the retired assassin. It’s been two months since the live-action project gave the character introduction of Ren Meguro in a 30-second teaser. Well, another trailer is now here, and it offers us a glimpse of the film’s main protagonist, Taro Sakamoto. However, it appears not every fan is happy with what the trailer has to offer.

Based on Yuto Suzuki’s manga, Sakamoto Days captured the hearts of anime fans in 2025, and now it seems the coming year will help it win over more fans. The Sakamoto Days live-action film will be released on April 29, 2026, in Japanese theatres, and we will finally see how it will adapt the crucial events from the animanga series.

Well, we have met Taro Sakamoto in his human form already in the brief teasers, but we have yet to see him take down enemies in style. For that, check out the latest trailer below.

There are several fans who are complaining that Sakamoto Days, like most anime out there, is not meant to be live-action. At the same time, some fans believe the live-action version of Sakamoto Days looks better than the anime.

Well, there are also some who feel that this looks fine, but they still don’t want to watch it because they are utterly loyal to the anime. Social media is flooded with mixed reactions. A comment from an X user reads, ‘Crazy how this looks better than the anime,’ while another adds, ‘Looks cool, but I’d prefer it as anime anyway, don’t want to see humans.’

Leaving the debate aside, the action choreography in the trailer looks amazing. For some reason, it reminds me of YuYu Hakusho’s live-action. However, I sincerely hope that the Sakamoto Days live-action movie gets more recognition than Netflix’s YuYu Hakusho. But, of course, it needs to deliver on the quality front to be successful.

Sakamoto Days follows Taro Sakamoto, who leaves his deadly past to spend the rest of his life with his love and their daughter. However, his peaceful life turns upside down when his past chases him. Yuichi Fukuda, who was involved in the making of the Gintama live-action film, worked on the script and direction of Sakamoto Days live-action.

At the time of writing, we only have the Japanese release date, but international fans may not fret, as the global rollout details might be announced once the film’s Japan release is in sight.