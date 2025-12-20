Sakamoto Days Season 2 Officially Announced With First Teaser at Jump Festa 2026

Yuto Suzuki’s comedy manga, Sakamoto Days, about a retired hitman, is one of the most popular manga of the modern shonen era. TMS Entertainment picked up the baton and delivered the first season of Sakamoto Days’ anime adaptation this year. Ultimately, the Sakamoto Days anime didn’t live up to the fans’ expectations in the first cour, but things turned around for the anime in the second cour. The first season of Sakamato Days came to an end this September, leaving fans eagerly awaiting details regarding season 2.

Surprisingly, just two months after season 1’s conclusion, the production staff has confirmed that Sakamoto Days Season 2 has entered production at the Jump Festa 2026 event. A new key visual and teaser for Sakamoto Days Season 2 have been released today. You can watch the newly released PV below:

The second season is teased to uncover the secrets of Taro Sakamoto in the upcoming JCC Infiltration and Taro Sakamoto’s Past arcs in season 2. Since the second season just entered production, we will have to wait for a long time before its release.

TMS Entertainment hasn’t yet revealed the release window, but we expect Sakamoto Days Season 2 to potentially arrive on streaming platforms in 2027. That said, what do you think about the anime adaptation of Sakamoto Days so far?