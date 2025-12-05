Warner Bros. Starts Exclusive Negotiations With Netflix While Paramount Claims the Process Unfair

Warner Bros. is one of the oldest and most reputable movie studios in existence. According to recent reports, the company is gearing up to enter into an exclusive deal with Netflix, one of the largest streaming services. The sources also state that Netflix was competing with Paramount-Skydance and Comcast, and now it seems it is going to win the race, if the negotiations go smoothly. If you are excited to know what it’s all about, be with us until the very end of this article.

Netflix and Warner Bros. Kick Off Exclusive Deal Talks

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Warner Bros. is looking forward to selling its assets, including HBO, to Netflix. Even though the higher authorities haven’t spilled the beans on it in public, as of yet, there are some people who are well-versed in these discussions. They have revealed the exclusive deal anonymously (via The Wrap). They said that Netflix is serious about the deal, and that’s why they have offered $5 billion breakup fee along with the $30 per share for the streaming assets and the studio.

Well, Netflix won’t buy Warner Bros. cable channels, so before moving ahead with the deal, the entertainment company will separate its cable channels from the rest of its assets. These include TBS, CNT, TNS, and more.

This will be a deal that will shake the entire industry, as no one has ever witnessed a merger like this before. Yes, Netflix is considered one of the prominent streaming platforms, but none of us ever thought it would one day become the legal owner of HBO.

David Ellison, the Paramount CEO, has called this process unfair, arguing that WBD is favouring Netflix. Their lawyers also sent letters to the Warner Bros. CEO to call it out. On the other side, Netflix has grown tremendously over the years, and it seems it’s not going to stop anytime soon. It has blessed the cinephiles with some of the huge projects, be it the licensed ones or the original ones. Now, if this merger happens, we will also get access to the HBO library on Netflix. So, we wouldn’t have to scroll through different platforms to find the movies or television series we want to watch.