Pirates of the Caribbean Star Johnny Depp Receives a Special Gift from One Piece Creator Eiichiro Oda

Pirates of the Caribbean and One Piece are two of the most wildly popular franchises that have drawn fans into the world of pirates for decades. Fans have long been eager to see a crossover between the two beloved pirate-based series.

One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda is a big fan of Hollywood movies, and the fandom unanimously wanted the Pirates of the Caribbean star, Johnny Depp, to star in Netflix’s One Piece live-action series. While that dream is yet to come true, a crossover between One Piece and Pirates of the Caribbean took place recently at Tokyo Comic Con 2025.

Oda Gifts Jack Sparrow Curtain to Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp, the renowned actor behind iconic roles such as Jack Sparrow, Willy Wonka, Edward Scissorhands, and more, was one of the chief guests of the Tokyo Comic Con event. Hiroaki Hirata, the voice actor of Sanji in One Piece and the voice of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean Japanese dub, was also present on the stage with the star.

Hiroaki-san remarked that his friend, a manga artist known for his pirate-themed manga, drew this illustration and gifted Johnny Depp a noren curtain featuring an illustration of Jack Sparrow drawn in One Piece manga style. It is said that gifting Noren is a Japanese tradition.

Image Credit: Tokyo Comic Con (via X/@pewpiece)

If you have watched many anime or Japanese movies and TV shows, then you would know that a noren is a traditional Japanese curtain. Johnny Depp accepted the gift with a smile and even tried out the noren for the first time by entering the stage from behind it.

As someone who grew up watching Pirates of the Caribbean and One Piece, it was a dream-come-true moment to see a crossover between my two favourite pirate-themed franchises. It wasn’t just Oda, Paru Itagaki (creator of Beastars, Sanda, etc.) also met Johnny Depp and shared a photo on X with her favourite star.

Like every other fan, I hope Johnny Depp plays a role in One Piece live-action in the future. That said, what do you think about the unexpected crossover between Oda and Johnny Depp? Let us know in the comments below.