Home > News > Netflix to Officially Acquire Warner Bros. for a Total Value of $82.7 Billion

Netflix to Officially Acquire Warner Bros. for a Total Value of $82.7 Billion

Aparna Ukil
Comments 0
Warner Bros. and Netflix
Image Credit: Shutterstock
In Short
  • Netflix officially confirms the acquisition of Warner Bros. in the latest press release.
  • The deal will close once WB has separated Global Networks divisions from Streaming and Studios, the latter being part of the acquisition.
  • At the time of the deal, the total enterprise value for WB is somewhere around $82.7 billion, with equity value being $72.0 billion.

We have heard several reports that Netflix is planning on acquiring Warner Bros. and its assets, including HBO and HBO Max. We also heard that Netflix was competing with Paramount-Skydance and Comcast to land this deal with WB. Well, it seems like we finally have a winner of this race, as Netflix has confirmed that it is closing the deal with the massive studio and content powerhouse.

Netflix Confirms Acquisition Of Warner Bros.

Netflix logo
Image Credit: JarTee / Shutterstock

Netflix has recently confirmed through a press release that it’s acquiring Warner Bros, which includes films, the studio, and assets like HBO and HBO Max. According to the official statement from Netflix, the cash and stock transaction is valued at $27.75 per WBD share at the time of agreement. At the same time, total enterprise value is somewhere around $82.7 billion, with equity value being $72.0 billion.

After this deal, fans will get shows like The Big Bang Theory, The Sopranos, Game of Thrones, and The Wizard of Oz on Netflix. Apart from that, everything from the DC Universe will also become accessible on Netflix. Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, said in the official statement:

“Our mission has always been to entertain the world. By combining Warner Bros.’ incredible library of shows and movies—from timeless classics like Casablanca and Citizen Kane to modern favorites like Harry Potter and Friends—with our culture-defining titles like Stranger Things, KPop Demon Hunters and Squid Game, we’ll be able to do that even better. Together, we can give audiences more of what they love and help define the next century of storytelling.”

However, this acquisition will be completed after Warner Bros. is done separating Global Networks divisions from Streaming and Studios. As per the press release, this separation will be done by the third quarter of 2026, and around this time, Netflix and WB will close the transaction.

Related Articles
Warner Bros. Starts Exclusive Negotiations With Netflix While Paramount Claims the Process Unfair
Aparna Ukil Dec 5, 2025
Stranger Things Finale Theatre Tickets: How to Book and Runtime
Aparna Ukil Dec 3, 2025
Stranger Things Season 5 Is in Talks, But Not for the Reasons Netflix Wanted
Aparna Ukil Nov 29, 2025
#Tags
#Netflix
Aparna Ukil

Aparna is a Senior Entertainment Writer at Beebom with 4 years of experience in the industry. Specializing in Jujutsu Kaisen and everything horror, she brings in-depth insights and a passion for storytelling to her coverage. Recently, she has interviewed Abby Trott, the voice actress behind Demon Slayer's Nezuko and Dandadan's Momo, delivering exclusive content for fans. Previously, she contributed her expertise to some notable publications including Sportskeeda, Dexerto, and Forever Geek, honing her craft in entertainment journalism.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...