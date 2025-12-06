Netflix to Officially Acquire Warner Bros. for a Total Value of $82.7 Billion

We have heard several reports that Netflix is planning on acquiring Warner Bros. and its assets, including HBO and HBO Max. We also heard that Netflix was competing with Paramount-Skydance and Comcast to land this deal with WB. Well, it seems like we finally have a winner of this race, as Netflix has confirmed that it is closing the deal with the massive studio and content powerhouse.

Netflix Confirms Acquisition Of Warner Bros.

Netflix has recently confirmed through a press release that it’s acquiring Warner Bros, which includes films, the studio, and assets like HBO and HBO Max. According to the official statement from Netflix, the cash and stock transaction is valued at $27.75 per WBD share at the time of agreement. At the same time, total enterprise value is somewhere around $82.7 billion, with equity value being $72.0 billion.

After this deal, fans will get shows like The Big Bang Theory, The Sopranos, Game of Thrones, and The Wizard of Oz on Netflix. Apart from that, everything from the DC Universe will also become accessible on Netflix. Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, said in the official statement:

“Our mission has always been to entertain the world. By combining Warner Bros.’ incredible library of shows and movies—from timeless classics like Casablanca and Citizen Kane to modern favorites like Harry Potter and Friends—with our culture-defining titles like Stranger Things, KPop Demon Hunters and Squid Game, we’ll be able to do that even better. Together, we can give audiences more of what they love and help define the next century of storytelling.”

However, this acquisition will be completed after Warner Bros. is done separating Global Networks divisions from Streaming and Studios. As per the press release, this separation will be done by the third quarter of 2026, and around this time, Netflix and WB will close the transaction.