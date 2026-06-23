Rockstar’s Early Bilibili Post Fuels Hopes for GTA 6 Trailer 3 Release Today

Rockstar Games will kick off GTA 6 pre-orders in just two days. The prevailing assumption is that GTA 6 Trailer 3 will be revealed moments before the pre-orders go live. However, a new theory is circulating online, suggesting that Rockstar Games may release the GTA 6 Trailer 3 later today. It is based on Rockstar’s latest post on Bilibili, China’s YouTube, which has been posted earlier than usual.

GTA 6 Trailer 3 May Launch Later Today

Rockstar Games has a history of releasing their game’s trailers on a random Tuesday, like what they did with RDR2. Although they announced the GTA 6 pre-order date last week, revealing that it will go live on June 25, it had no mention of trailer 3 releasing at the same time.

Rockstar Games is well known for pulling off random stunts, just like shadow dropping their pre-order date announcement with the GTA 6 cover art reveal.

However, what spurred this early trailer 3 theory was Rockstar’s latest Bilibili post. They announced a new reward for Red Dead Online players a few hours ago.

Now the post itself may be insignificant. But the timing of the post is the main point of conversation.

The usual schedule for Rockstar’s post on Bilibili is around 2:00 AM PDT. Instead of following their usual routine, they decided to post it four hours earlier.

This suggests that Rockstar Games may have another important post lined up for later today. And if true, there is a good chance that it will be the GTA 6 trailer 3.

Image Credit: edited by Sanmay / Beebom

Common sense still dictates that we won’t receive anything before June 25, the start date for GTA 6 pre-orders. If anything, Rockstar Games may have another post for GTA Online or even RDR Online lined up for later today. Still, I have a tiny bit of hope for trailer 3 release tonight, even if it costs me my sanity.

But don’t let this cloud your judgment enough to fall for GTA 6 scams. Scammers are waiting in the shadows to capitalize on the hype for their own nefarious benefit. We, gamers, have to be extremely careful in the coming days to avoid compromising our data.

When Rockstar Games reveals a new GTA 6 trailer, it will first be posted on their official accounts. That means you shouldn’t trust any emails or suspicious links for a sneak peek at trailer 3. There is also the possibility of the third GTA 6 trailer not dropping, and Rockstar instead directly showcasing the gameplay.

So, do you think Rockstar will release the GTA 6 trailer 3 today, on June 23? Let us know in the comments section below.