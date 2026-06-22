GTA 6’s Biggest Heist Yet Isn’t in the Game – It’s a Scam Targeting Fans

GTA 6 is now facing a new drama, as the game’s massive hype is acting as a double-edged sword. Scammers are now finding ways to trap curious souls of core Rockstar fans, looking to steal their juicy bank details to cripple their finances even before the GTA 6 price is revealed. The GTA 6 scam is already here, and you must learn about it unless you lose all your personal information to the big heist.

Beware of the GTA 6 Beta Scam And Safeguard Your Bank Details

According to the latest reports, many gamers are receiving emails with an invitation to GTA 6‘s pre-release beta version. And lo and behold, the moment you click on the links, your data gets stolen. Simply clicking on such phishing links can give access to scammers, who inject malware that then steals information like your saved passwords or card details. Scammers always prey on urgency, and there hasn’t been a bigger opportunity than GTA 6 for them. And this is not limited to one website. However, the website linked with the email phishing GTA 6 scam is named Elamigoszone.

They know our love for the game and how all of us want to try it out before others. The people who are easily fooled by such emails are generally those who have subscribed to the Rockstar Games newsletter. Seeing such ‘beta access’ emails after receiving many genuine game-related details, even though from a different source, can often make one click without thinking. So, to avoid the GTA 6 scam, you must be aware of a few things.

Image Credit: edited by Sanmay / Beebom

Always remember that the game will be released on November 19, and the GTA 6 preorder date has also been revealed. So, there is zero possibility that Rockstar Games would send out beta invites now. With Rockstar Games’ own headquarters under maximum protection, why would they risk the chances of leaking the game by allowing normal users into the beta? Keep yourself in check and use common sense to avoid the GTA 6 scam at all costs. Thankfully, several of these scam websites have been taken down, but the threat always remains.

If Rockstar Games does announce something like this, then we will be the first ones to share it on our website. So, track our GTA 6 coverage and you will not only find all the information about the game, but also avoid such scams. Have any questions? Ask us in the comments section below.