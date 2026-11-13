Home > News > Rockstar Joins Chinese TikTok Platform Douyin to Promote GTA 6 in China

Rockstar Joins Chinese TikTok Platform Douyin to Promote GTA 6 in China

Portrait of Shubham Chaurasia Shubham Chaurasia
GTA 6 protagonist Jason alongside Rockstar Games' official Douyin account
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • Rockstar Games has officially joined Douyin, China's version of TikTok, to promote GTA 6.
  • Its first video promotes GTA 6 pre-loading ahead of the November 19, 2026, launch.
  • Rockstar previously joined Bilibili in 2023 and is now expanding its presence on Chinese social media.
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Rockstar Games is expanding its GTA 6 marketing campaign in China. The company has reportedly joined Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, ahead of the game’s November 19, 2026 release. Its first video promotes the game’s upcoming launch and pre-loading availability on both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

According to a November 12 report by GamerSky, Rockstar’s Douyin account is officially verified under the name “ROCKSTAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED,” with its IP location listed as Shanghai, China. The account is still relatively new, with a small follower count and just one video posted so far.

Rockstar's official Douyin account for GTA 6 promotion
Image Credit: Rockstar Games (via Gamersky)

The video has been adapted into a vertical format to suit Douyin’s short-video platform and features GTA 6 protagonists Jason and Lucia. The timing also lines up with the start of GTA 6 pre-loads on November 10 for players who pre-ordered the game. The download requires up to 212 GB of available storage, depending on the console.

This is not Rockstar’s first entry into Chinese social media. The company previously joined Bilibili in 2023, where it has promoted games from the Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Redemption franchises. Its arrival on Douyin gives Rockstar another major platform to reach Chinese gaming audiences.

Rockstar has also been promoting GTA 6 through massive billboards and murals across major cities worldwide. The company recently partnered with West Coast Customs to bring the in-game Grotti Cheetah to life as a custom-built supercar. The vehicle is currently on display at Selfridges in London, with a price tag of £1 million.

Despite its growing presence on Chinese social media, Rockstar has not announced an official mainland China release for GTA 6. Previous titles in the franchise also lacked official releases in the country. Chinese players could still access the games on PC through the international version of Steam or on consoles through imported copies.

With GTA 6 just a few days away, you can check our GTA 6 countdown to see exactly how much time remains until the game’s release.

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Portrait of Shubham Chaurasia
Shubham Chaurasia

A gaming writer with a knack for finding the stories behind the games. From breaking news to detailed guides, I enjoy digging into the details that make gaming interesting. When I'm not exploring the latest in gaming, I'm probably catching up on anime. There's always something new to discover.

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