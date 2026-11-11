Home > News > Real-Life GTA 6 Car Is Up for Sale for a Whopping $1.3 Million

Real-Life GTA 6 Car Is Up for Sale for a Whopping $1.3 Million

Portrait of Shubham Chaurasia Shubham Chaurasia
GTA 6's Grotti Cheetah custom-built by West Coast Customs, available at Selfridges storefront
Image Credit: Rockstar Games (via Selfridges)
In Short
  • Rockstar Games has teamed up with West Coast Customs to create a real-life GTA 6 Grotti Cheetah.
  • The custom-built supercar is available for £1 million (around $1.3 million) through Selfridges' Personal Shopping service.
  • The car has been on display at Selfridges in London since November 9 and will be there until November 28.
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Rockstar Games is taking its GTA 6 marketing campaign to another level. It is bringing one of the franchise’s iconic cars, the Grotti Cheetah, into the real world. The company has teamed up with West Coast Customs to create the custom-built car, and fans can actually buy it.

However, there is one catch. Inspired by GTA 6 Vice City, the supercar costs a whopping £1 million (around $1.3 million).

Rockstar Brings GTA 6’s Grotti Cheetah to Life

The vehicle has been on display at Selfridges, a luxury department store in London, since November 9, 2026, as part of its special GTA 6 promotional event. The event will run until November 28.

According to Selfridges’ official website, the Grotti Cheetah is available for purchase exclusively through its Personal Shopping service. So, fans interested in buying the one-of-a-kind vehicle will need to contact the store directly to inquire about purchasing.

In-game image of GTA 6's Grotti Cheetah vehicle
Image Credit: Rockstar Games

The Grotti Cheetah is one of the most recognizable sports cars in the GTA franchise, inspired by the Ferrari Testarossa. Its real-life version features a striking pink-and-blue paint job inspired by Vice City’s neon aesthetic with custom Grotti branding.

The car is more than just a display piece. It reportedly features a 4.9-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine, lowered suspension, performance tires, and a custom Italian leather interior.

Interestingly, the Cheetah is one of six GTA 6 cars recreated by West Coast Customs for Rockstar’s promotional campaign. The other vehicles include the Progen Emerus, Invetero Coquette, Albany Buccaneer, Albany Manana, and Pegassi Tempesta. However, the Grotti Cheetah is currently the only one confirmed to be available for purchase.

Beyond the custom vehicle, the event features exclusive merchandise and other collaborations, which includes including Vice City-themed clothing, sports jerseys, accessories, and collectibles. Rockstar is also hosting a GTA 6 music festival in Miami on November 21 to celebrate the game’s launch.

With GTA 6’s release date set for November 19, 2026, on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, Rockstar has made sure the excitement extends beyond the game itself. While players will soon be able to steal cars across Vice City, owning the Cheetah in real life will require denting your bank account by a significant amount.

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Portrait of Shubham Chaurasia
Shubham Chaurasia

A gaming writer with a knack for finding the stories behind the games. From breaking news to detailed guides, I enjoy digging into the details that make gaming interesting. When I'm not exploring the latest in gaming, I'm probably catching up on anime. There's always something new to discover.

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