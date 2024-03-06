Chucky Enters Roblox Griefville to Bring a Bloody Good Time

In the Xbox preview event today, RocketRide Games and Universal Products & Experiences revealed Griefville: Survive the Nightmare! The Roblox experience brings Chucky as the center of attraction. The Roblox Griefville, along with Chucky, is available today on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. The game is also available on the Roblox website.

Chucky Is Just the Starter for Griefville Horrors

Griefville: Survive the Nightmare! is a survival experience on the Roblox platform. It introduces you to a variety of iconic spooky characters that will make you run for your life. With the inclusion of Chucky, the scares are about to get louder.

Get ready for a chilling experience! For a limited time only, you can step into the shoes (or tiny boots) of the notorious Chucky in a new Roblox horror game. But beware, being Chucky means hunting down victims! If you’d rather not be the one getting chased, you can play as one of the unfortunate souls trying to escape his clutches.

Image Courtesy: Xbox

Don’t worry, though; the scares won’t stop there. According to RocketRide, more horror icons are on the way, rotating in and out to keep you on your toes.

Bill Kispert, SVP & GM, Games & Digital Platforms at Universal Products & Experiences, talks about how the beloved classic horror films of the ‘80s and ‘90s inspire it. He further mentions:

“The Chucky character is synonymous with horror, and we are so excited to participate in this killer new experience on the Roblox platform,”

Griefville is now joining the ranks of the best scary Roblox games. With more iconic and spooky characters on the way, it will only become a more “chilling interactive experience.”

Will you try out the Chucky experience in Roblox Griefville? Which iconic horror character do you want next in the game? Share your thoughts in the comments below.